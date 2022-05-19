Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George Sells 18,296 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE NVTA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,400,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,376. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $852.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

