Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Sells $64,930.02 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yafei Wen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Yafei Wen sold 3,289 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $22,003.41.

Shares of NVTA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,400,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,376. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $852.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Invitae by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Invitae by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 108,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

