Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells $23,233.38 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) insider Thomas Brida sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $23,233.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Brida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03.

NVTA traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 13,400,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $852.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invitae by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

