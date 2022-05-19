ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ioneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
ioneer stock traded down 0.02 on Thursday, hitting 0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,348. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.46. ioneer has a one year low of 0.21 and a one year high of 0.64.
ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.
