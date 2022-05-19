iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). iQIYI reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.07. 18,147,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,975,158. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

