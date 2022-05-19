iQIYI (IQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect iQIYI to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.90. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 8.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,080,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 84,943 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth $929,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 123.4% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 242,670 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 157.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 58,770 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

iQIYI Company Profile (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

