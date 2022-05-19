Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Walter C. Rakowich Sells 1,320 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IRM stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 91.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.