IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.