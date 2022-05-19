iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 644,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 508,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.38 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,354,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,437 shares during the last quarter.

