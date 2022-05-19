iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 644,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 508,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.38 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
