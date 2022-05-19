ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC upgraded ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ISS A/S stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. ISS A/S has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

