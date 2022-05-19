ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ISSDY stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISS A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.