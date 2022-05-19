ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISSDY opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. ISS A/S has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

