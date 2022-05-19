Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target Increased to C$5.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.92% from the stock’s current price.
Itafos stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 132,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.77. Itafos has a 52-week low of C$1.05 and a 52-week high of C$3.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$545.50 million and a PE ratio of 8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.97.
