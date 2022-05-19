Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target Increased to C$5.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.92% from the stock’s current price.

Itafos stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 132,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.77. Itafos has a 52-week low of C$1.05 and a 52-week high of C$3.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$545.50 million and a PE ratio of 8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.97.

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

