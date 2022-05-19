Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Issues Earnings Results

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Item 9 Labs had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 66.78%.

Shares of INLB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 8,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Item 9 Labs has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Item 9 Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Item 9 Labs Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor in the United States. The company produces cannabis and cannabis-related products in various categories, such as flower; concentrates; distillates; and hardware. It offers cannabis and cannabis-derived products and technologies through licensed dispensaries to consumers in Arizona.

