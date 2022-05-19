ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

ITOCY stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.49. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $53.93 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU by 4.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in ITOCHU during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ITOCHU by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

