Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells $30,948.72 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

