Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells $30,948.72 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
