Ivor Gray Sells 29,860 Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) insider Ivor Gray sold 29,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.45), for a total value of £35,234.80 ($43,435.40).
MACF opened at GBX 119 ($1.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Macfarlane Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 106.30 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 146 ($1.80).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.
About Macfarlane Group (Get Rating)
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
