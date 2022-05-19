Jack in the Box (JACK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $72.91 and a 1 year high of $122.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $88.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.72.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

