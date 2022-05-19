Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 1.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. Analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $8,700,788.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,090,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,244 shares of company stock worth $978,498 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.