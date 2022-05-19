Jacques Belin Sells 15,000 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
RELL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,011. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $188.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Richardson Electronics (Get Rating)
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.
