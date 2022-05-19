Jacques Belin Sells 15,000 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RELL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,011. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $188.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 125,367 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

