James Hardie Industries plc Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
James Hardie Industries has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect James Hardie Industries to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.
Shares of JHX opened at $26.11 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.
