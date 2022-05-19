James Hardie Industries plc Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

James Hardie Industries has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect James Hardie Industries to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Shares of JHX opened at $26.11 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

