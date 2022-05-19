James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

James Hardie Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect James Hardie Industries to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,828,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries (Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.