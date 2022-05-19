James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JRVR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

JRVR opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. James River Group has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.27). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.74%.

In other James River Group news, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,474 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter worth about $13,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 801.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 473,279 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in James River Group by 480.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 556,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 460,467 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

