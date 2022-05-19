Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 201,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,177,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 500,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $15,968,848.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

