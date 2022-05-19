Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 500,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,239,000 after acquiring an additional 498,826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,968,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,965,000 after acquiring an additional 176,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,411,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 54,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.