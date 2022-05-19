Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) & Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) and Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Jardine Matheson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Japan Railway -5.58% -1.42% -0.54% Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A

Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Central Japan Railway and Jardine Matheson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Japan Railway 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jardine Matheson 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Jardine Matheson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Japan Railway $8.33 billion 3.13 -$462.58 million ($0.23) -54.96 Jardine Matheson $35.86 billion 1.06 $1.88 billion N/A N/A

Jardine Matheson has higher revenue and earnings than Central Japan Railway.

Dividends

Central Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Jardine Matheson pays an annual dividend of $3.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Central Japan Railway pays out -34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Jardine Matheson beats Central Japan Railway on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Japan Railway (Get Rating)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures and maintains railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a department store; wholesale and retail sales business; sale of food and beverages; leasing and sale of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Jardine Matheson (Get Rating)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers airport ground handling, and aviation and transport services; and engineering, sourcing, and contracting services, as well as owns and operates air cargo terminals, and invests in residential properties. It is also involved in the Pizza Hut and KFC franchise restaurants operations; designing, engineering, installation, maintenance, and modernization of escalators, and moving walkways; and supplying aseptic packaging materials. In addition, the company provides automobile and motorcycle products, as well as sells and services motor vehicles; invests in, owns, develops, and manages office and retail properties; operates outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, and home furnishings stores; and invests in and manages a portfolio of deluxe and first class hotels, resorts, and residences. Further, it engages in the motor dealerships, dairy, and cement businesses. Additionally, the company is involved in the energy, infrastructure, logistics, insurance brokerage, and information technology businesses. It operates in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.