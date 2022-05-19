JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

JD stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.68. JD.com has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $759,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $635,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JD.com by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 14.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

