JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA lowered their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.81.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

