JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

JD has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA reduced their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

JD.com stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. JD.com has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

