JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.34 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of JD opened at $51.08 on Thursday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $635,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JD.com by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 14.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

