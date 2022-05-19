JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $55.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1,118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,456 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.