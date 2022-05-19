JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.34 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in JD.com by 179.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. CLSA lowered their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

