JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.34 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34, Briefing.com reports. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 141,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337,164. JD.com has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 179.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

