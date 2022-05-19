Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.22).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVTE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

