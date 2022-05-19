Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.95) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.98). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

ALBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $409.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.90% and a negative net margin of 72.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.29) earnings per share.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,875.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,872 shares of company stock worth $61,139 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 675.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.