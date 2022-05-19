Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a current ratio of 25.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $128,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

