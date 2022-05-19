Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $52.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

CSCO stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

