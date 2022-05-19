Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $70.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,016 shares of company stock worth $1,435,235. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

