Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Compugen Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Compugen in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compugen’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Compugen has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

