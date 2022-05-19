Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DraftKings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DraftKings in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $13.86 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

