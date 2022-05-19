Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HR. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,317,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 489,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

