Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on IO Biotech, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IO Biotech in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of IOBT stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOBT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disruptive immune modulating anti-cancer therapies in Denmark. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death ligand (PD-L1).

