Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LVLU. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

