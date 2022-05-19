Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

MPW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 134.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 580,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 332,771 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 251.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 113,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 81,267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $831,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 97,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 651.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 118,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 103,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.