Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.91.

NYSE:HD opened at $285.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $280.63 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

