Jeremy Wacksman Sells 2,198 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Z stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $43.25. 10,105,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $124.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

