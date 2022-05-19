Jeremy Wacksman Sells 2,198 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.31. 1,649,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,384. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.49. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $124.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

