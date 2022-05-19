Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Announces GBX 7.60 Dividend

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Jersey Electricity stock opened at GBX 553.80 ($6.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 599.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 606.57. Jersey Electricity has a 12 month low of GBX 515.30 ($6.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 634.85 ($7.83).

In other Jersey Electricity news, insider Wendy Dorman bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £9,945 ($12,259.62).

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

