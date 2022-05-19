JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will announce $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $9.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 66,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

