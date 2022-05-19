JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,144 in the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JFrog by 93.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JFrog by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in JFrog by 7.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in JFrog by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

